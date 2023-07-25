CARBONDALE, IL — A new city mural was unveiled in downtown Carbondale on the southeast corner of SlabZ Skatepark.
The mural, depicting an atomic/celestial landscape around an Owl, was done by Antonio Martinez. “The mural was inspired by my memory of the sky during the 2017 total solar eclipse, the legacy of the Bucky Dome, the natural environment, and the owl.” Martinez says for him, the owl symbolizes wisdom gained through hardship.
Martinez had the mural face eastward so the public could watch the sunset and see the mural at the same time. Its positioning will also allow passengers on the Amtrak train and anyone using the biking path parallel to the tracks to see it.
According to a new release from Artspace 304, this is the 4 mural in the Welcome Carbondale! project and the 12 mural in the Southern Illinois Mural Project. “Shortly we will have 15 murals as part of our outdoor museum, free for residents and visitors to the area,” says Chuck Benya, Artspace 304’s CEO and Executive Director.
The Economic Development Director for the City of Carbondale, Steven Mitchell, says the city is pleased to collaborate with Artspace 304 to highlight the creativity within the Carbondale region and shine a light on the local businesses and institutions in the community.
Martinez’ mural can be viewed in person at 609 S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale.