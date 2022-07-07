ASSOCIATED PRESS — Sports-loving Cooper Roberts and his twin brother, Luke, loved the Fourth of July parade in their bucolic Chicago suburb.
But now the family is envisioning a “new normal” for Cooper who was struck in the chest in a hail of gunfire that left dozens of others wounded and seven dead.
Tony Loizzi, a family spokesperson, explained during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday that he already has undergone several surgeries, and is on a ventilator at the University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital, his spine severed and his condition critical. The family later confirmed that the child was paralyzed from the waist down.
Luke and the boy’s mother, Keely Roberts, who is the superintendent of the 2,300-student Zion Elementary School District, also were hurt but not as seriously. Luke, who was struck by shrapnel, is home. But some of the shards remain in his body because removing them would cause too much damage, Loizzi said. The twins are the youngest of six, and their four older sisters — ages 18 to 26 — are doting on Luke while Cooper is hospitalized.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with what Loizzi described as “the obvious ongoing treatment and therapy that Cooper will need.” He said that Keely Roberts is a devoted school leader, who works tirelessly for her students and often sends emails in the wee hours of the morning.
