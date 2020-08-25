PADUCAH -- Kentucky county clerks are working the state's new online portal.
Right now, you can online and request and absentee mail in ballot.
In Marshall County, 444 ballots have been requested from the portal. In Graves county 280 ballots, 555 in Calloway, and 90 in Livingston.
Local 6 spoke with McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs to find out what you need to get your ballot counted.
Here is where you need to go to request an absentee mail in ballot. The entire process takes about 3 minutes. McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said more people are eligible to request a mail in ballot in the general election because of the pandemic.
"It gives them the option of voting by mail if they don't feel comfortable being out in public," Griggs said.
"But there are so many options this election. Because then we have the early, in person voting. That will start October 13. That will be down here in the clerk's office."
Griggs said so far 1,600 people have requested an absentee ballot through the portal. If you request the ballot, you won't be able to vote in person. She said be sure to follow the absentee ballot guidelines, because they had to reject 1,200 ballots during the primaries.
"They are lifting a lot of those restrictions, so that we are able to count more ballots this election," Griggs said. "Because, I mean, it happened all across the state. There were so many ballots that had to be rejected for that reason."
Griggs said the plan is to have 11 voting locations and one "supercenter" at the courthouse. She said if you decide to vote in-person, they'll make sure that voters are safe.
Griggs said the Election Day plan will be formally announced once approved by the State Board of Elections. October 9 is the last day to request an absentee ballot through the portal.