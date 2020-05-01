CHICAGO, IL -- The Illinois Department of Professional and Financial Regulation (IDPFR) has announced new options to cash stimulus checks and avoid check cashing fees.
The FDIC says about 22% of people living in Illinois are under or unbanked, and many of those people will be receiving a paper stimulus check from Washington, D.C.
IDPFR says several banking institutions have agreed to work with non-customers to cash their stimulus checks for free. Those institutions include:
- Wells Fargo
- JPMorgan Chase
- U.S. Bank
- Fifth Third
- First Midwest
IDPFH said in a news release they want to make sure those living in Illinois have access to all of their stimulus check money to use for food, housing and other necessities during the pandemic instead of it being used on processing fees.
Anyone interested in utilizing these options should contact a bank near them to set up an appointment.