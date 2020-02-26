MURPHYSBORO, IL — A new outpatient heart failure clinic in southern Illinois will allow folks in the community to receive care closer to home and reduce hospital stays.
Heart failure impacts more than 6 million people. One of them is Terry Burns. In 2008, a virus attacked Burns' heart, which led to heart failure and eventually a heart transplant. He said throughout the whole ordeal one thing gave him hope: going home. That's why the new clinic is so important.
"There's nothing worse than being told you have CHF and have to lay in a hospital bed. You're laying on the table, and they say we are going to put you in a room, and you're by yourself. You're thinking about what's going to happen. If they send you home, that's great. You can be with your family," said Burns.
The new clinic is at SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro. It will provide a lot of the care they would normally provide in a hospital setting without patients being admitted.
"We will capture a much larger area of patients coming in, and in the process reduce hospitalization — less burden on the hospital and improve the quality of life," said Prairie Cardiovascular Cardiologist Dr. Muhammad Khan.
Burns said this will change lives in more ways than one.
"I think it's going to help a lot of people. They won't have to drive as far, so they will want to come. This is the place to come," said Burns.
The clinic also provides education on heart failure, such as causes and symptoms. Some common symptoms of heart failure are shortness of breath during normal actives, fatigue and unusual weight gain. If you think you might be experiencing those symptoms, contact your health care provider.
Patients can visit the clinic in Murphysboro on Tuesdays and Thursdays during regular business hours. They also have a facility in Marion, Illinois.