PADUCAH -- COVID-19 continues to shut down small businesses across the nation.
As some businesses are closing during this pandemic, others are opening.
Angela Sanders owns new hair supply store "We Family" in Paducah.
"If I don't do it now, I'm not going to do it," said Sanders.
COVID-19 laid her off from her job, so she decided to work on her two-year-old dream.
"I didn't have anymore income coming in, and I was like this is time for me to work on me." said Sanders.
She opened the store on July 1. They are located on 2517 Bridge Street, Suite B. Thy sell hair care products, hair extensions and more.
She would like to have a larger inventory, but manufacturers are not getting items out as quickly because of the pandemic.
"I've just had to pace myself, with some other companies, some of them, I get it within two days," said Sanders.
"Some it's been two weeks, three weeks, so it just depends on the company."
Businesses opening during a pandemic have a lot to figure out given the circumstances, but Sanders said when your community rallies around you there is nothing you cannot do.
"You don't know how much people care until they show you, and I know people care now," said Sanders.
She said the community has helped her by marketing her business through different platforms, buying items every day, and even making donations.
Sanders said for those who have either opened business, or plan to, she encourages you to go for your dreams.
"Hang in there, be friendly, smile, you know build customer relations and have the people that are coming in to come back," said Sanders.
They are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
You are required to wear a mask.
If you do not have one they will provide you with one.