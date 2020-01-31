PADUCAH — More than 700 people packed into the Paducah Expo Center for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Meeting and Business Celebration on Friday. Chad Beyer is taking over as the chamber's board chair from Daniel Jones. Beyer is setting goals for Paducah's economy in 2020.
"We believe 100% when business thrives, the community thrives. When the community thrives, the chamber thrives and all of this comes full circle. So, we're really committed to educating, promoting, and advocating on behalf of business," Beyer said.
Congressman James Comer was in the audience, along with several local leaders. Beyer said it's important for the chamber to work directly with state and local legislators to help bring jobs to Paducah.
"We're going to continue working as we've always worked to influence the legislature, and politically influence in order to have positive change here in Paducah," Beyer said.
Paducah lost jobs when the Genova plant closed. The chamber will focus on workforce development this year to bring more jobs in. Beyer said they're working on hiring someone to focus on workforce development full time.
"We know we've got to reach people, and educate people, and train people. So, we get businesses here and industry here," Beyer said. "You've got to have the people to work and so we're undoubtedly focusing on that and making steps toward it this year. That'll become a reality."
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for their legislative trip to Frankfort on Feb. 13.
Award winners list:
- Business of the Year: Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership
- Small Business of the Year: TempsPlus, Inc.
- Entrepreneur of the Year: President/Owner Katie Englert and Compass Counseling
- Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Hope Unlimited Family Care Center
- Leadership Paducah Alumnus of the Year: Jim Sigler
- Young Leader of Western Kentucky: Cory Hicks