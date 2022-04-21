PADUCAH — In one week, quilters will fill the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center.
AQS QuiltWeek preparations are well underway in Paducah, and one new business has been working extra hard to be open just in time for the event.
With Love, From Kentucky held its grand opening Thursday morning. The store specializes in all things Paducah, Kentucky. It carries classic souvenirs, like T-shirts and keychains, but also keeps things fresh with items like bourbon flavored BBQ sauce and Paducah-themed kitchenware.
Owner Karen Harris says it’s the perfect store for tourists, like those coming to Paducah for QuiltWeek.
Harris fell in love with the city of Paducah after visiting from Alaska last November.
But she felt one thing was missing: A Kentucky-themed gift shop.
So she dreamed up With Love, From Kentucky on Broadway.
Harris says her timeline to open her business initially looked different. “'We'll open in June or July,' and everybody said, ‘No! You have to be open for QuiltWeek,' so I've learned very quickly that it's going to be of key importance to be open for the quilters,” she says.
She's been spending many late nights getting inventory ready for her grand opening Thursday.
“It was so important that we were here until 2 in the morning. You know, we rented this storefront just about a month ago,” Harris says.
She says she's ready.
Regular hours for the shop are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During QuiltWeek, Harris is prepared to keep the doors open as late as the quilters need.
“I think everybody can depend on us being open until at least 7 or 8, and if there's still people downtown, we're still here to serve,” she says.
She hopes that her shop can give visitors a special memento to take home with them.
“Whether it's a cutting board, or a T-shirt, or a Christmas ornament, they can share that little piece of Paducah with their friends,” she says.
Harris says inventory will be swapped out weekly. She hopes that will keep tourists and locals coming back for more.
“I really hope that locals and Paducahans will come out and look at what we have that could spice up their home a little bit — show their pride of place for Paducah and how much they love living here.”
The store is kicking off its QuiltWeek festivities Friday evening during a VIP reception.
The event will include food, drinks and a book signing of the QuiltWeek-inspired novel "Quilt City Murders" by Bruce Leonard.