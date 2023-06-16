POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A new pain management clinic has opened in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, providing Veterans with treatment plans that are not only closer to home but better suited for their individual needs.
The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health says nearly two-thirds of military Veterans in the U.S. are in pain, and more than nine percent say their pain is severe.
According to a news release sent by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the clinic will be inside John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. It will include a physical therapy room, three exam rooms, and a waiting area.
The clinic will have an on-site physical therapist, nurse practitioner, psychologist, and pharmacist to create treatment plans for Veterans.
Dr. Karis Ivie, the facility's pain management, opioid safety, and prescription drug monitoring program coordinator, says she believes having so many resources in one place will help patients feel better cared for.
"Everything will be in one place, and I think it will be refreshing," she says. "Veterans will receive treatment within a facility where they are comfortable, and they will get that feeling that we’re addressing all aspects of their care."
To begin treatment at the new clinic, patients must have first been referred by their primary care doctor.