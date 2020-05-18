PADUCAH — Paducah and McCracken County leaders are taking the next steps involving the former Genova Products building. A new company, Plastic Services and Products, is preparing to move in, and bring back some of the jobs that were lost last year. Greater Paducah Economic Development President Bruce Wilcox says the plastics company is ready to start.
"They're going to start off with hiring 80 people immediately, and then ramp back up to 125 over the next several months. Within several months they should be back in full production capacity just as Genova was about six months ago," Wilcox said.
More than 100 people lost their jobs when Genova closed. Wilcox said the hiring process has already begun.
"They've probably hired four to five people," Wilcox said. "There's a good chance that they could fire up production even this week. So, they're anxious to get the facility back up and going very quickly over the next couple of weeks."
Wilcox believes Paducah's location and accessibility for shipping items will help with economic development in the future.
"A 250-mile radius is typically the distance that a truck driver can go in one day, in one shift," Wilcox said. "He can go out, and he can get back within a one-day period. So, if you were to draw a 250-mile ring around Paducah, you'd see that we reach 21 million people."
Wilcox encourages former Genova employees to apply for positions with Plastic Services and Products.