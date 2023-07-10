RICHMOND, KY —The Jody Cash Multipurpose Training Facility broke ground Monday in Richmond, Kentucky. The facility is named in honor of Jody Cash, who lost his life in the line of duty on May 16, 2022, while serving as chief deputy of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, members of Cash’s family, as well as state and local officials and staff from the Department of Criminal Justice Training, joined Gov. Andy Beshear in the event.
The facility will be a 42,794-square foot facility with a 50-yard, 30-lane firing range designed for officers to learn intensive and specialized training. It will support training for all of Kentucky’s law enforcement agencies except the Bowling Green, Lexington, and Louisville Metro police departments and Kentucky State Police, which have their own training academies. The facility is expected to be completed in 2025.
DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek says their chief responsibility is to prepare Kentucky’s peace officers to safely serve their communities. He says the facility will allow them to further improve the comprehensive training recruits receive and allow them to deliver instructions in a safe environment.
Jody Cash was a 22-year law enforcement veteran, serving with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Murray State University Police, and KSP. He retired from KSP with the rank of sergeant before he joined the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Cash also worked as a peer mentor with DOJCT to support officers that had gone through traumatic or distressing events.
“Deputy Cash sacrificed everything in service to Kentucky, and we will never forget him, his bravery and his loved ones, who mourn his loss. I hope by honoring him through this new law enforcement training facility, we will ensure his legacy lives on for generations to come.” said Gov. Beshear.
Michelle Cash, the wife of deputy Cash, says her family is proud that Cash’s legacy will live on through the new training center. “Throughout his career, he went above and beyond in an already difficult job to make sure he was supporting other officers… Because of that, we can’t imagine a better way to honor his life and celebrate his impact in our community and across Kentucky.”