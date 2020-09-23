WASHINGTON — Here’s some good news for the 77 year-old who’s running to oust Donald Trump: Younger voters may be warming up to him.
Voters under 40 now view Joe Biden more favorably than they did earlier this year, and they’re now even more likely to choose the Democratic nominee over President Trump.
That’s according to a new analysis of the September NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, conducted for Quibi and NBC News. (The poll was conducted September 13-16, 2020, before the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.)
The September data show that 38 percent of voters who are either Generation Z (ages 18-23) or Millennials (ages 24-39) have a positive view of Biden, compared with 40 percent who have a negative view.
The numbers come one week after NBC and Quibi released a comprehensive analysis of about 2,000 younger voters reached by pollsters at Hart Research and Public Opinion Strategies between January and August of this year. In that group, just 28 percent of young voters had a positive view of Biden, while 41 percent had a negative view.
The share of young voters who give Biden a NEGATIVE rating has been stable — essentially unchanged from 41 percent from January through August to 40 percent in September.
Rather, the improvement in Biden’s image came from a 10 point jump in the share of younger voters who say they have a positive view of the Democratic nominee.
The jump is reflected across gender and racial lines. The share who say they have a positive view of Biden is up 11 points with younger men, 10 points with younger women, 11 points with white voters and 9 points with voters of color.
Another big jump in Biden’s favorability has come among younger liberals. In the earlier merged data, 44 percent of younger liberals had a positive view of Biden, while 26 percent had a negative one (for a net positive +18). Now, the share with a positive view has jumped to 59 percent, while the share with a negative view has dropped to 19 (for a net positive +40).
(It’s worth noting that the January-August merged data contained responses from some younger voters who were polled before progressive favorite and Biden rival Bernie Sanders dropped out of the Democratic nomination race. When he was still running, Sanders was a consistent source of criticism that Biden’s policies were insufficiently progressive.)
Biden has also improved in his ballot standing against Trump. In the January-August data, Biden led Trump by 20 points among voters under 40, 55 percent to 35 percent. Now, in the new September poll, it’s up to a 26 point lead, 59 percent to 33 percent.
One number that stands out: Trump continues to lose ground with younger women — already one of his worst groups. In the merge data, Biden beat Trump with younger women by 39 points (66 to 27 percent.) In this most recent dataset, Biden’s lead is up to 51 points (72 to 21 percent) with women under 40.
The same trend holds true for younger voters of color. In the merge data, Biden beat Trump with young voters of color by 48 points (68 to 20 percent). Now, that lead is up to 60 points (75 percent to 15 percent).
Men continue to be the group of younger voters most likely to express support for Trump. In the January-August data, 42 percent said they planned to vote for Trump, while 45 percent said they would cast a vote for Biden. Now, 49 percent back Biden and 42 percent support Trump.
Trump’s favorability overall with young voters continues to be deeply underwater. Nearly two-thirds — 62 percent — say they have a negative view of him, while 31 percent have a positive one. That’s similar to his performance with these voters between January and August, when 58 percent viewed him negatively and 31 percent viewed him positively.
The September NBC/Wall Street Journal poll was conducted September 13-16, 2020. 320 voters who are either Generation Z or Millennials were surveyed, with a margin of error of 5.48 percentage points.
The earlier merged data set compiled all poll respondents in the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll from January through August 2020. A total of 457 Generation Z respondents were polled, with a margin of error of +/- 4.58 percentage points. A total of 1,611 millennial respondents were polled, with a margin of error of +/- 2.44 percentage points.