PADUCAH - With both the Rittenhouse and Arbery trials happening now, a performance is trying to move towards racial reconciliation.
Market House Theatre is opening the world premiere drama of "Riot: Asbury Park".
It's based in the U.S. during the 1970's but the themes are still relevant today.
"Riot: Asbury Park" is all about conversation.
"This one really was a play that stood out to me because it had both the white community and the black community in dialogue with each other, and that really was a powerful piece," said Michael Cochran, the executive director of the Market House Theatre.
It showcases how people came together and discussed intense riots in the city of Asbury Park in New Jersey.
Amanda Haan, the show's playwright, says it showcases how communication is vital, especially in response to civil unrest.
"That that's what you're doing conversations that are difficult with people that don't agree with you," Haan said. "Is that you're trying to get them to agree with you to validate what you're saying or to understand it. All those things yes but I think the most important thing is that that they hear it."
The production was based off an article called, "A Cop Named Joe." This inspired conversation throughout the country about race relations.
But the ideas of the play will strike a chord for those watching right now in 2021.
"It's very interesting to see how things were in 1970 and here we are 50 years later, more than 50 years later and how it's the same topics and the same things going on and how important it is to have that conversation," said Robert Carter, an actor in the production.
