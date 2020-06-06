PADUCAH — The National Quilt Museum will reopen on Monday. It has been closed for more than two months because of COVID-19.
The museum is introducing a new exhibit called "OURstory: Human Rights Stories in Fabric."
It discusses human rights and equality at a time where racial tensions are high.
National Quilt Museum CEO Frank Bennett said they are excited to reopen with this new exhibit.
"Everyone should see this exhibit, the stories, the individual quilts and why they made these quilts," said Bennett. "It really is a capsule of history related to all of us and our path to equal rights around the world."
You will find quilts from across the globe, telling the story of human rights over the past 50 years.
Curator and author Susanne Miller Jones said she has been working on the exhibit since 2016.
Miller Jones curated two prior exhibits for the National Quilt Museum; "Fly me to the moon" and "Her Story."
She said "OURstory" holds a special place in her heart.
"This exhibit that's there, is really the one that I'm the most proud of, because I think that if it doesn't change people's minds, hopefully it will change people's hearts," said Miller Jones.
Miller Jones said the exhibit was already scheduled for display this month.
High racial tensions in the United States make this exhibit even more necessary.
Each quilt is different.
Some show civil rights heroes and human rights activists, while others highlight different movements, celebrations, and personal stories.
Each quilt in the exhibit has an audio recording, where the artist gives you more information about their work.
There are phone numbers and codes on each narrative. All you have to do is dial.
Bennett dialed the number for a piece highlight Ruby Bridges, the first black child to desegregate an all-white school in the south.
The CEO said he was drawn to many of the quilts, but the ones he didn't resonate with caught his attention.
"The quilts that are about individual life experiences really gave me a deeper understanding of things that I don't necessarily even deal with on a day to day basis," said Bennett.
They invite you to come in, read these narratives, listen to these stories and spark conversation with people on human rights and equality.
The museum opens Monday. You must practice social distancing and wear a mask. If you don't have one, staff will provide one for free.
The exhibit will be open from June 8 until Sept. 8.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled most of the exhibit's showings, so the National Quilt Museum is the only place to see the "OURstory" exhibit for now.
There is a book available for anyone who would like a hard copy.