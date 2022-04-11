Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police announced Monday that the KYTC Regional Driver Testing Branch in Hopkinsville is open for residents of Christian, Todd and Trigg counties.
The regional drivers licensing office is located 901 A South Main Street in Hopkinsville.
The office will help local residents obtain a state drivers permit or driver license.
Appointments are available Monday through Friday and can be scheduled online.
“One of the benefits of regionalization is increased availability of testing services,” said KSP’s Commander of Driver Testing, Captain Marshall Johnson. “New appointments will be posted daily at 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, and this availability is the product of regionalizing our services.”
KSP is continuing to work with the KYTC and the state's circuit court clerks to open the remaining regional offices statewide by June 30, 2022.