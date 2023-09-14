PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear’s campaign more than doubled the amount of money raised in Daniel Cameron’s during the first phase of the Kentucky General Election.
According to a report filed with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance on Tuesday, Beshear raised nearly $5.8 million since May’s primary election while Cameron only raised almost $2.4 million.
The report says Beshear reported almost $5.8 million in contributions, $6.2 million in unspent funds from his primary election campaign committee, and $3 million from the Kentucky Democratic Party, totaling almost $15 million.
Beshear’s campaign listed 8,752 contributions from individuals.
Many of Beshear’s donors include state employees, appointees of Beshear to state boards, highway contractors, highway engineers, and officials of companies closely regulated by the state.
Cameron reported nearly $2.35 million in contributions, $450,000 donated by the Republican Party of Kentucky, and only $15,500 in unspent funds, totaling more than $2.8 million.
The report says Cameron’s campaign has spent about half of those funds and is keeping the rest on hand.
Outside supporting groups are also raising large sums of money pushing for the election of either candidate.
Some of the outside groups supporting Beshear include Defending Bluegrass Values, The National Education Association Fund, the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry, Kentucky Family Values, and Planned Parenthood Action Kentucky.
Defending Bluegrass Values has reported more than $4 million in contributions with $2.5 million of that from the Democratic Governors Association.
The National Education Association Advocacy Fund donated $500,000 and the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry donated $400,000.
Kentucky Family Values reported spending $350,000 on ‘field organizing services.’
Planned Parenthood Action Kentucky raised $200,000 from Planned Parenthood Action Fund Inc., but its report shows that is hasn’t begun spending in the Kentucky governor’s race yet.
Outside groups supporting Cameron include Bluegrass Freedom Action, The Concord Fund, Kentucky Values, Protect Freedom, and the School Freedom Fund.
Bluegrass freedom Action reportedly raised $1.75 million for its campaign that airs attack ads against Beshear. $1,050,000 of that was donated by The Concord Group.
The Concord Group also contributed more than $2.2 million to Bluegrass Freedom Action.
Kentucky Values is also raising money to advertise for Cameron. They reportedly raise $8 million over the summer, all of that money coming from the Republican Governors Association. Most television ads attacking Beshear were paid for by Kentucky Values who reported spending $7.1 million on advertisements.
Protect Freedom and the School Freedom Fund has jointly spent nearly $4 million on advertising. Both groups are heavily funded by billionaire Jeff Yass.