HENRY COUNTY, TN — A new report finds child abuse costs the state of Tennessee between $3 billion and $5 billion a year.
Those costs — both in the short and long term — include everything from therapy and other medical care to a decrease in productivity in the workplace.
The report is broken down by county. Researchers collected data from severe and non-severe cases, recording the rate of abuse per 1,000 children per year by county.
In Obion County, the rate sits at 6 cases per 1,000.
In Weakley County, the rate is 7.8 cases per 1,000. In Henry County, it's 9.3 cases per 1,000.
More than 11,600 children were first-time victims of abuse or severe neglect between 2019 and 2022.
Experts who put the report together say the impact is massive, and local child advocacy leaders say the report shows how prevalent the problem is in the community.
Five-fingered imprints of hope are hung on the wall, left from abused children who went to the Carl Perkins Center for help in Henry County, Tennessee.
Director Carly Wheat says the red flags of abuse are evident.
"A child who is apprehensive, you know, maybe they're hypervigilant around certain people, of course, any type of bruises, any kind of red marks, you know, maltreatment can look like different clothes during different types of seasons," Wheat says.
A new report titled "The Economic Impact of Child Abuse and Neglect in Tennessee" shows data from 2019 to 2022.
Researchers say it's important to count the cost of the problem.
"A lot of times when we're asking for additional programs, additional services and additional investment, there is a cost that comes with that. And I think a lot of times we think about that cost, but we don't take into consideration what we're already paying to maintain the status quo," says Kylie Graves, a police specialist with the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth.
Tennessee's GDP in 2022 was almost $360 billion. In proportion to that, experts say the impact of abuse is big.
"That is just massive. That is huge," Graves says. "That, in terms of Tennessee's GDP, it's about 1.3% if we're going on that higher end of $4.97 billion, so it is just devastating to the state of Tennessee."
The report looked at four types of abuse: physical, sexual, drug exposure and neglect.
Wheat says the state is seeing the ripple effects of this issue.
"It affects their social development. It affects their emotional development. It affects their mental health status, and if they don't receive the proper care early on, yes, that is costing the state multitude of dollars," Wheat says.
The report was put together by the Second Look Commission through the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth and the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee.
The Carl Perkins Center in Henry County saw 150 cases of child abuse last year.
Another shocking statistic: Kylie Graves with the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says 1 child in 8 has been found to be abused and neglected in the state.