CARBONDALE,IL - During this COVID-19 pandemic it's important to focus on your mental health. The State of Illinois announced a new resource for those struggling with mental health issues. It's called Call4Calm.
Centerstone is doubling down on their zero suicide goal. More people are spending most of their days at home because of the stay-at-home order. For some, this can open the door for mental health issues.
"We have to remember this is a scary time. We are talking about potential life and death that's very frightening for people," said Centerstone clinical director Jean Alstat. "Even someone who may not normally have anxiety, they can certainly have anxiety now. We want people to know that's normal and be able to talk to someone about it and be able to vent and get help."
Centerstone is a national leader in behavioral health care and is participating in the recently launched Call4Calm support line.
It's a free emotional-support text line for people dealing with stress and mental health issues during COVID-19. Alstat said so far they've had about a dozen calls.
If you are in need of someone to talk to you can text "TALK" to 552020 and expect to hear from someone within 24 hours
"Where we might have reached out to family and friends sometimes that's not always an option or we are not comfortable doing that. This is an opportunity to get professional help and get the resources that we need," said Alstat.
Because taking care of your mental health is essential, all calls are anonymous. If you speak Spanish you can text "HABLAR" to 552020. You can also text keywords like unemployment, food or shelter and receive additional information in the response.