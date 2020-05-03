JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Residents and state employees who return to state offices Monday will find some new requirements before they can enter government buildings, according to Sarah Steelman, commissioner of the Missouri Office of Administration.
Private businesses also are allowed to reopen when Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order expires early Monday.
Steelman said different government agencies will decide which buildings to open. Services that will be open include motor vehicles and driver licenses, Bureau of Vital Records, motor vehicle inspections and driver’s tests, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.
On Sunday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the state's total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 8,386 — an increase of 232 from Saturday. A total of 352 Missourians have died in connection to the novel coronavirus disease, an increase of one from Saturday.