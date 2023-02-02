For months, RSV had a grip on the United States, and as cases rose — some pediatric hospitals were overwhelmed.
But the latest CDC data shows the virus has peaked in the US.
White House Covid-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha says RSV is down.
And now there's a potential therapy in the our fight against future RSV cases in infants.
The FDA is reviewing Nirsevimab — a long-acting antibody for the prevention of lower respiratory tract infections caused by the virus.
The first-of-its-kind antibody would be administered as a single dose.
In a statement, the companies that developed the therapy said the FDA, “Has indicated it will work to expedite its review,” and approval could happen sometime this summer.
"If approved, we believe Nirsevimab may transform the medical community’s approach to RSV prevention in infants and we are committed to working with the FDA to support completion of the review as quickly as possible,” they said.
Data from a phase three trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine found RSV infections requiring medical attention happened in 1.2 percent of infants who received the therapy, compared with five-percent of infants who got a placebo.
That means the treatment is more than 74% effective. No safety concerns were identified.
In November, the therapy was authorized for marketing in the European Union — and additional regulatory submissions for treatment are underway around the world, according to the companies that developed it.