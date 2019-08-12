Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * TEMPERATURE...HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL CONTINUE FROM 105 TO 115 DEGREES THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...THE EXTREME HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED RISK OF HEAT RELATED STRESS AND ILLNESS. THE VERY YOUNG, THE ELDERLY, THOSE WITHOUT AIR-CONDITIONING AND THOSE PARTICIPATING IN STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES WILL BE THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE. CAR INTERIORS WILL ALSO REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN...AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS...IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE...RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY...CALL 9 1 1. &&