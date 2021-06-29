Over the years, music competitions have largely featured familiar tunes, but the “American Song Contest” will do things a little differently.
"All of the artists that are on the show are singing original music." Michelle McNulty, the supervising casting producer for the show, said.
“American Song Contest” will model itself after the iconic Eurovision contest, a show that’s produced acts like Abba and Celine Dion.
Much like Eurovision has acts from each European country, “American Song Contest” will have representatives from each U.S state and territory competing against each other.
The live competition series will debut early next year, and they have begun taking applications to join the show.
"We are looking for the next big hit single, like those anthem songs, those songs that just get in your head and you can't get them out,” McNulty said.
Artists, or bands, can sign up to enter the show by clicking here.