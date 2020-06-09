GRAND TOWER, IL — After more than a year, Grand Tower, Illinois, is still dealing with flood damage. A third sinkhole recently opened up in the town, and community leaders said it's the largest one yet.
The city is still waiting for funds from FEMA to repair other flood damage.
Grand Tower Fire Chief Dennis Wright said the new sinkhole was different. "The whole town will be in jeopardy because of this drain," said Wright.
The sinkhole is on top of the main sewer line. If repairs aren't made immediately, a major part of the town could be without a sewage system. "It would be a health hazard. This is the sanitary sewer. You have to get the sewage out of your house," said Wright.
With several major streets blocked off because of sinkholes, Grand Tower residents like Kathy Matlock are wondering if things will ever get back to normal. "I have to drive in a certain way just to be able to park my car. It scares me. We just don't know how bad it's going to get before it gets better," said Matlock.
The sinkhole is about 28-feet wide and 5-feet deep, and it will take at least 900 tons of gravel to fill it. The fire chief said that is a project they can not wait on. "It's an emergency fix. They couldn't wait for any grants or anything. Last night at the city council meeting they voted to take out a loan to fix this, buy a 6-inch pump and keep it here all the time," said Wright.
But the sinkholes haven't sunk the community's spirit. They are still looking forward to better days.
"A good Christmas would be all this stuff fixed and not have to worry about it next year," said Wright.
The city is currently accepting bids with the hope FEMA will consider reimbursing the city for the loan.