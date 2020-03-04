CARBONDALE, IL — It's a new day on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus. For more than a year, the university has been seeking stability after facing several unexpected obstacles. Welcoming new SIU System President Daniel Mahony to campus is a big step toward achieving that stability.
Mahony was previously the president of Winthrop University in South Carolina. His first day as SIU System president was March 1.
Speaking with Local 6 on Wednesday, Mahony said he plans to use his position to unify the system and advocate for the university.
"The goal is to make sure the campuses see themselves as collaborative, not competitors," said Mahony.
Mahony the father of a college student, so he said he knows the struggles many families face trying to afford college. He said a recent tuition freeze will help, but he believes making sure the university is financially stable will ultimately open doors for other financial opportunities for students and the university.
"As a father of a college student, I actually don't care what the tuition rate is; I care what I have to pay, and that comes down to raising money for scholarships, using the scholarships they have available as fairly as possible to meet the needs of the students as best as they can," said Mahony.
His goals also include increasing enrollment and retention by making sure marketing dollars are used effectively, identifying students who are at risk and making sure they have the support they need, and looking for opportunities for collaboration.
"We want to be able to do some things that we can show a measurable impact on the region in a variety different areas," said Mahony.
Mahony replaced Randy Dunn, who left in July 2018. Mahony plans to move to Springfield next summer so he can better advocate for the university system. He said he plans to be on the Carbondale campus frequently, and even teach a class on campus next fall.