PADUCAH– The KYTC plans to reduce the speed limit of U.S. 60/Clarks River Road on Paducah’s Southside from 55 miles per hour (mph) to 45 mph this Monday.
The new 45 mph speed limit signs are expected to go up starting 10 a.m. Monday. The signs will be posted between mile point 17.8 at the Paducah Floodwall extending eastward to mile point 18.6 at the Clarks River Bridge.
Additionally, an oversized "45 MPH Speed Zone Ahead" sign will be placed near the Clarks River Bridge for U.S. 60 traffic inbound to Paducah.
The speed reduction comes after McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman requested a speed study of U.S. 60 following the Aug. 2 accident that resulted in five deaths.
According to the KYTC, the study results showed vehicles were driving at or below the posted 55 mph speed limit on U.S 60. However, the study also shows that between between the Paducah Floodwall and Pugh Road there were 82 entrances or crossovers that warranted lower speeds.
“We found that the number of entrances would create a high number of slow-moving vehicles entering and exiting the roadway. That alone indicated a 45 mph speed limit would be beneficial to allow drivers to more easily react to vehicles pulling into and out of mainline traffic flow,” said KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat.
Poat added that while the 55 mph speed limit on U.S. 60 will remain the same east of the Clarks River Bridge, there is an upcoming project that will create a center turn lane from the bridge extending eastward to near Pugh Road. Bidding on that project will begin in November, and Poat anticipates construction to start next spring.