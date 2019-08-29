Watch again

PADUCAH — With the ribbon cut, the splash pad and restrooms are officially open at the Pat and Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park in Paducah.

The park, which is on North 13th Street, also has a playground, a community garden and an open space.

Paducah Parks and Recreation Director Mark Thompson says building this park was a community effort.

"We are sitting in a park that was 85% funded by outside sources — the Rotary Club, half a million dollars given by the Brockenborough family. Without that, this park wouldn't be ready and operational," Thompson says.

The splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until the weather becomes chilly.