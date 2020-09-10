PADUCAH — Student athletes travel across the state and sometimes nationwide to compete in sports of all kinds. That costs money, but local families could be spending less thanks to a new sports facility in Paducah.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court, Sports Tourism Commission and other city and county leaders met Thursday to cut the ribbon for a multipurpose sports court.
The multi-purpose sports court is located inside the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center and Expo Center.
County Commissioner Eddie Jones said the hope is to bring more money to the area.
"Our mission is to put heads in beds, to promote tourism in Paducah. We want people to come in from St. Louis, Nashville, Louisville, stay in the hotels and eat in the restaurants," said Jones.
The indoor sports facility is funded by a portion of the transient room tax. The rest of its financial support comes from rentals and food and beverage sales.
There are basketball and volleyball courts that will soon be filled by student-athletes.
McCracken County Boys' Basketball Coach Burlin Brower said the facility will help fill a gap.
"Now we've got an opportunity to have big events here in Paducah that our kids don't have to go to Lexington, Louisville, Indianapolis, places like that," said Brower. "So now, where some kids couldn't afford to play, now they're going to have an opportunity to play in premier events right here in the city of Paducah."
McCracken County High School Volleyball Coach Tim Whitis was equally excited about the new facility.
"I'm not used to seeing something like this in Paducah, so for us to be able to have this facility, it's, it is very special," said Whitis.
Michelle Campbell is the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center and Expo Center. She said the facility will be operating at half capacity because of COVID-19.
"This is 40,000-square-foot facility, so we have ample space for everybody to socially distance, keep your mask on," said Campbell. "That is one of the things that is attractive to other schools and other promoters. Because we have so much square footage, it's easily able to socially distance and keep everybody safe."
The sports facility will host its first volleyball tournament at 6 p.m. Friday. It will be all local teams that weekend.
The center expects teams from other larger cities and states in October and later this year for the Quad State Tournament and club volleyball.
Anyone can rent the sports facility.
For more information, call the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.