Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah. For the Ohio River...including areas from Paducah to Cairo, minor to moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flood Warning for the Ohio River at Paducah. * From Wednesday evening to Wednesday, April 07. * At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 35.7 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening to a crest of 41.0 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday, April 06. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&