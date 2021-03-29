NEW HAVEN, CT — Hand sanitizers have become an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19. But a new study suggest some products may contain a cancerous chemical.
Valisure, an independent pharmacy, tested 260 hand sanitizers and found high levels of Benzene in more than 20 of them.
Benzene is a known carcinogen that is linked to blood disorders like leukemia.
The FDA says Benzene should not be used in drug products, but the agency did allow small amounts in sanitizers to meet the high demand early in the pandemic.
The study says most of the products containing the high levels of Benzene were made in China or here in the U.S.
You can read more about the study and see the list of the products sampled by clicking here.