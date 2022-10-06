Artificial Intelligence is used in everything from self-driving cars to cell-phones, and soon — the delivery room.
No pregnancy is the same — that's why researchers are studying the benefits of using AI to personalize delivery plans.
The recent study published in the medical journal PLOS ONE analyzed patterns of changes in women in labor help determine whether it's safer for both the woman and the baby to have a traditional delivery or if a c-section is needed.
Dr. Abimbola Samuyide — a Mayo clinic ob-gyn and senior author of the study — says 700 clinical and obstetric variables were studied in a database of more than 65 thousand deliveries.
There are many factors that play into whether or not there will be complications in the delivery room, and those variables aren't the same for every woman.
Famuyide explained the algorithm is going to be embedded in electronic health records, where it will it assign a labor risk score to each woman.
If the system works as planned, Famuyide expects to see a reduction in maternal and neonatal complications and says there may not be a need for as many C-sections.
Researchers say this artificial intelligence could help people who live in rural areas by giving them time to get to a hospital that could deal with a specific problem. They say it could also help deal with disparities in health care.