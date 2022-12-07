MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak left many people in our area without homes, and the nonprofit Samaritan's Purse is working to do something about that.
"Samaritan's Purse decided to invest in something for the neighborhood and the town of Mayfield," says project superintendent Tim Cottrell.
The goal is to build 70 homes across 60 acres. Each home will include a tornado safety room.
Building homes from the ground up, volunteers at the new Mayfield subdivision are doing what they describe as "God's work." Renee King is one of those volunteers, giving of her time once a month.
"This is a passion of mine, and I'm retired but not retired, and I wanted to do something, you know, to give back and help," King says.
After the tornado outbreak, the National Weather Service recorded more than 1,000 homes destroyed in western Kentucky alone. That's why Samaritan's Purse didn't hesitate to purchase the land on the south end of Mayfield to begin construction.
It's all paid for by the organization, and each home is equipped to protect storm survivors in case of future severe weather events.
"They can go in their bathroom. They can deadbolt a steal door, and they have a concrete enclosure inside their house that will withstand a storm if it ever comes through again" Cottrell says.
The work King does nearly brings her to tears. "So, every nail that I nail, it doesn't make no difference whether its 100 degrees or whether it's bellow. It doesn't make any difference, because my joy is doing the work of the Lord," says King.
So far, around 40 applicants have been approved for the subdivision, with more coming in daily. Samaritan's Purse says while there isn't city water or sewer for the homes they're building there yet, they are working on it.