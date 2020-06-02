LOUISVILLE, KY — NBC affiliate WAVE 3 News in Louisville, KY, is reporting new surveillance video of the shooting that led to the death of local restaurant owner David McAtee.
WAVE says the video was captured by a surveillance camera outside of his business, YaYa's BBQ, according to multiple sources.
LMPD and National Guard officers were called to that area around 12:15 a.m. Monday to disperse a crowd, the department says. LMPD officials said somebody fired a shot at the officers, and when officers fired back, they shot and killed McAtee.
WAVE says his family members said his niece also was struck by gunfire, but added that shes okay.
WAVE is reporting that video captures at least some of the moments of the shooting. LMPD is in possession of the video, sources said, and was expecting the video to be released to the public.
News of the video spread throughout the department Monday evening, with officers asking it be released, says WAVE.
During a press conference called late Monday night by Mayor Greg Fischer, WAVE says they asked about the existence of a new surveillance video but did not receive an answer.