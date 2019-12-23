PADUCAH— If your home is energy efficient in 2020 you can get more money in your pocket for it.
The residential renewable energy tax credit gives homeowners a percentage of the cost of the qualified property.
The IRS says homeowners using solar electric property, solar water heaters, geothermal heat pumps, small winds turbines and fuel cell property can get a tax credit from properties installed from 2017 till 2022.
It is up to 30% of the cost of the qualified property including installation costs. The IRS says these properties include those that were placed in service after December 31, 2016 and before January 1, 2020. After December 31, 2019 and before January 1, 2021 the possible tax credit percentage decreases to 26%.
Between December 31, 2020 and before January 1, 2022 it goes down to 22%. The percentages also vary based on the type of energy efficient property. Certified Public Account Dean Owen says for doors, windows and insulation there is a $500 credit cap.
Property owners can get an additional $2,000 dollars with the 45L Tax credit. This is applicable to people who used 50% energy efficient property from 2018 to the end of 2020.
Owen says this will bring more money to hundreds of people in our area.
"Energy efficient doors, windows, equipment typically is more expensive so it kind of helps offset the added costs," Owen said.
Owen says this will encourage more people to seek energy efficient property.
"Homeowners will look toward energy efficient purchases and hopefully their utility bills will go down," Owen said. "And maybe we'll get new construction and our people will renovate new buildings or older buildings and bring them up to speed."
The tax credit also applies to energy efficient commercial businesses.