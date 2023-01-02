FRANKFORT, KY — With the New Year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians.
Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Additionally, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent.
30 new categories are now subject to the new tax, including:
- Photography
- Piercings and tattoos
- Parking
- Interior decorating and design
- Non-medical massage
- Recreational or athletic instructional services
The tax changes come as a result of House Bill 8, which passed in the 2022 Legislative Session.
The passage of the bill — which allows for a number of new services and industries to be taxed — also allows for Kentucky's income tax to be dropped when the economy reaches certain conditions.
Governor Beshear vetoed House Bill 8 in April, saying it threatened Kentucky's economy and poorly defined taxable services, "meaning many businesses may not know their taxes are being increased."
Beshear's veto was overridden.
For more information, browse through the PDF below.