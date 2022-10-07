FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear announced Thursday Kentuckians will soon have a new standard license plate option to choose from.
According to a release from the Governors' Communication's Office, the design is meant to showcase state pride, unity, and strength.
In a statement included in the release, Beshear said: “From supporting our neighbors during a natural disaster or pandemic, to looking out for the safety of others as we travel across the commonwealth, Kentuckians always unite and show that Team Kentucky spirit.”
Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray expressed he felt the plates' unifying message will be a good reminder for drivers that we're strong together, despite our differences.
The plates will be available at every county clerks office beginning on October 24, the release explained, and as with other standard issue plates, the fee will remain $21 for those who are due to renew.
If you would like to purchase a new standard plate outside of your renewal date, it will cost $3.
Both the new and original standard plates will be available with or without the " In God We Trust" motto.