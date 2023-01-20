MURRAY, KY — The installation of new mobile data terminals in Murray-Calloway County Hospital ambulances is allowing first responders to increase their communication and better manage their fleet.
That's according to a Friday release from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, who say they hope to see additional emergency agencies utilizing this technology.
The mobile data terminals consist of tablets installed in the cab of each ambulance, the release explains, which connect directly to the Calloway County Sheriff's Department, Murray Police Department, and Murray-Calloway County Hospital Emergency Services.
Authorities say these terminals offer the following benefits:
- Instant and constant communication between law enforcement and emergency services
- Automated vehicle location
- Log of all pending call requests for emergency services
- Emergency alert button, allowing first responders to quickly notify their peers that additional help is needed
According to the release, the installation of the terminals was a result of a partnership between Calloway County Fiscal Court Emergency 911 and Murray-Calloway County hospital Emergency Services.
The Fiscal Court 911 incurred $8,000 to pay for software to support the units, while MCCHES purchased hardware for each ambulance, at a cost of $1,100 each, the release explains.