Baptist Health Paducah has invested in a new robotic bronchoscopy that will help doctors to diagnose lung cancer early.
According to the Mayo Clinic, a bronchoscopy is a procedure that lets doctors look at the lungs and air passages. In the procedure a tube is passed through your nose or mouth, down your throat, and into your lungs. Doctors can also use this procedure to get samples of mucus or tissue, remove blockages from the airway and lungs, or provide treatment for certain lung problems.
The Mayo Clinic also says that the tube for a regular bronchoscopy is too big to fit through all of the airways in your lungs. However, a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy tube can get into any airway segment. It can also reach specific targets laid out by a CT scan, and collect precise tissue samples that can be tested for lung cancer.
According to a news release from Baptist Health Paducah, patients will benefit from a same-day procedure so they won’t have to stay overnight. The robotic approach will also be beneficial to people who have other lung-related health problems since the risk for infections or complications is much smaller.
The best part of the robotic bronchoscopy is that it will be able to help doctors detect lung cancer early. Lung cancer is the leading cause of death among men and women in the United States and there are usually no symptoms in the early and most curable stages. With the newfound ability to detect and treat lung cancer early, the cure rate increases to 92%.
An annual lung CT screening can detect cancer when it’s small, and is recommended for people who are the most at-risk for lung cancer. That would include people over the age of 50 whom smoke or smoked heavily in the past, people with a history of lung cancer, and people who have been exposed to asbestos, or have COPD.
Amanda Henson, the Baptist Health system vice president says “We want people to know if they choose Baptist Health for their lung issues, they have access to a higher level of care.”
For more information about this new technology, you should talk with your primary care provider, or make an appointment with a Baptist Health primary care provider by visiting www.baptisthealth.com.