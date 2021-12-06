A new two-mile trail that connects historic Cherokee State Park and Kenlake State Resort Park opened Monday.
The new trail is named in memory of the first superintendent of Cherokee State Park, Coach Lester Mimms.
“We are honored to partner with the Friends of Cherokee Park and members of the Hardin community to officially connect Cherokee State Park to Kenlake State Resort Park,” said Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer. “The historical and cultural significance of Cherokee Park is truly worthy of recognition, and our team understands the importance of ensuring that the diversity of Kentucky’s history is reflected at our parks.”
Historic Cherokee State Park, located in Hardin, Kentucky, opened in 1951 as the only state park in Kentucky for African Americans. During the Jim Crow era, Cherokee State Park was one of six parks for African Americans in the U.S.
The park covered 300 acres and featured a 200-seat dining hall, picnic areas, a bathhouse, docks for fishing and boating, and cottages for lodging.
In June 1963, Cherokee State Park closed and merged with neighboring Kentucky Lake State Park (now Kenlake State Resort Park). It is now used for weddings and other recreational activities.
In 2009, Cherokee State Park was recognized with a listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Department of Parks joined the Friends of Cherokee State Historic Park and members of the Hardin community to celebrate the grand opening Monday.