PADUCAH — For victims of sexual assault, it can be difficult to call for help or confide in others. A new statewide training for medical personnel in Kentucky will help make the task a little easier.

Emergency room staff and other hospital employees will be mandated to watch a one-hour training video. The idea is to help them provide victim-centered care to survivors of sexual assault who walk through their doors.

In Paducah, Lotus is a regional children’s advocacy and sexual violence resource center. Lotus Intervention Program Director Grace Stewart said the hospital staff training is essential to assisting victims. "Victims will feel that confidence when they see that confidence in their providers," said Stewart. "And so we just want to help support those medical providers."

The nonprofit works with five regional hospitals and sees about 100 cases a year.

Stewart said the training will make for a seamless process. "We, you know, are excited to use this as a tool to have something that's created already, that really just lays it out from start to finish," said Stewart. "How do you do the medical assessment? How do you collect the evidence? What does trauma look like?"

The video highlights the do's and don'ts for employees. Points highlighted include not turning patients away for any reason, hospitals contacting local rape crisis centers to request an advocate, and allowing consent from minors for exams without parental consent.

Stewart said it is vital for hospital employees to be aware of this procedures, because of the long-term impact it could have on these patients.

"Anytime they come into contact with the victim is a opportunity for them to contribute to that healing process," said Stewart. "And so making sure they understand that trauma looks different to different individuals."

While regional rape crisis centers currently provide certification training for sexual assault nurse examiners, the new training will inform a broader scope of hospital employees across all hospitals, rural and urban.