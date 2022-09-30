PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police are looking for Troopers to serve and protect the commonwealth and they're accepting applications by close of day on October 28.
According to a Friday release, the KSP are accepting applications for new officers and the Law Enforcement Accelerated Program for cadet class 103.
Troopers say the KSP offers one of the top five highest starting salaries in Kentucky at $61,500- and that number is expected to rise in 2023.
KSP recruitment Branch Commander Sergeant Michael Murriell explained new troopers will start at the highest salary the agency has ever had. Murriell said the retirement system has also improved, and will offer employees a sick-leave-buyback program.
If you are interested in applying, click here to download an application and review requirements.
The upcoming cadet class will begin on February 28, KSP says.