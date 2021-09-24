MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– – A contractor for the KYTC plans to move traffic to the new U.S. 62/KY 286 "T" intersection in western McCracken County sometime Friday night or during the day Saturday.
Drivers should be alert to changes in traffic flow the new alignment will bring to the intersection.
The U.S. 62/KY 286 intersection is near the McCracken-Ballard County line. The realignment of the intersection is part of a Highway Safety Improvement Project that runs along U.S 62 from the KY 286 intersection to McCracken Boulevard.
The previous “Y” intersection at Milan Station has been reconstructed into a “T” intersection.
According to police crash reports, in the last five years there have been 16 crashes at the intersection, with three crashes causing injuries.
Even though traffic will be moved to its new alignment, the work zone will continue to be active as the contractor adds edge-line rumble strips, finishes shoulder work, installs guardrail, seeds the right-of-way, and completes other finish items.
Temporary signage will be installed Friday afternoon to allow U.S. 62 to reopen with permanent signage expected to arrive in a few weeks.