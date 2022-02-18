NEW MADRID, MO – Circular SynTech, LLC (CST), a company focused on transforming the waste management and chemical manufacturing industries, is expanding into New Madrid, Missouri.
On Friday, the company broke ground on a new facility that will convert municipal solid waste and construction and demolition debris into renewable chemicals.
The 230-acre campus will immediately create 40 new jobs in the region. CST invested an initial $91.4 million into the region, and executives said they are already planning future expansions.
“The City of New Madrid has worked hard to attract business and industry,” said New Madrid Mayor Dick Bodi. “CST will dramatically change the future of our great town and all of Southeast Missouri for the next several generations. We are excited and will continue to partner with the company to ensure its success.”
The company selected the site in New Madrid due to its central location on the Mississippi River and rail access on a contiguous property. The site is served by Union Pacific Railroad.
The City and County of New Madrid worked with Missouri Partnership, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and Union Pacific Railroad to attract CST to the state. The new facility is slated to begin operations in 2022.