Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some consumers have alleged price gouging of essential items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced new resources for consumers to report suspected price gouging to his office during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers can now complete an electronic price gouging complaint form by visiting ag.ky.gov/pricegouging. Previously, there was no electronic way for consumers to file price gouging complaints.
People can also file a complaint by call the Consumer Protection hotline at 1-888-432-9257.