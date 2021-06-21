FRANKFORT, KY– The newly established Kentucky Students' Right to Know website offers data on all of the state's public universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.
The goal is to provide students with an interactive tool that allows them to research degree programs in public schools across the state. The website will also compare tuition, student debt and salaries of hundreds of occupations before students choose a major.
Additionally, the website allows students to review all majors at an institution, learn about the top occupations for each degree and compare salary for early-, mid-, late-career workers. The website can also show the percentage of students who have received a loan for a specific program, and the average loan amount.
The Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) partnered with Kentucky Center for Statistics to develop the site. This comes after the state passed legislation this year requiring the CPE to make their public school data accessible to all Kentuckians.
"Our goal is to empower students with a simple, easy-to-use tool," CPE President Aaron Thompson said. "If we want to meet our college attainment goals, we have to offer students as much transparency as possible to help them understand the process and build an educational pathway that meets their needs."
To access the Kentucky Students' Right to Know website, click here.