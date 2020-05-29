METROPOLIS, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department says the Illinois Department of Human Services' will soon offer state-wide use of Electronic Benefits Transfer for the Women, Infants & Children's Nutrition Program.
The new Illinois eWIC card will make this federal nutritional service a more positive experience for both families and retailers.
Currently, S7HD says people who receive WIC benefits are given food vouchers they can use at authorized vendors. The new eWIC benefit delivery system will allow these families to use a WIC card more like a debit card.
WIC families will see more food choices and experience faster, more flexible, and easier shopping, with more secure transaction process for families and retailers. S7HD also says the new EBT delivery also provides a more private transaction for WIC families.
S7HD says the eWIC card will let families buy food as they need it instead of all at once, like with the current paper voucher system, with all family benefits available on one card.
The new eWIC system is designed to reduce errors because approved foods, effective dates and benefit amounts are validated by the system, and not cashiers, at the time of purchase.
WIC is a federal nutrition program that provides nutrition education, nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support, nutritious foods, and referral to other services.
Some of the foods included in the program are whole wheat bread and tortillas, cereal, milk, eggs, cheese, peanut butter, beans, and fruit and vegetables. Infants can receive infant cereal, formula, and jarred infant fruits, vegetables, and meats. With the EBT, families will have more choices including bulgar, whole wheat tortillas, yogurt, tofu, and fresh fruits and vegetables for the older infant.
WIC Clinics are available throughout S7HD to help families, especially pregnant women, new mothers, infants and preschool children.
To qualify for WIC, a family must be income eligible, reside in Illinois, and be one of the categories served; pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding or children under age five.
Families with a low to medium income and those who are part of other programs such as foster care, SNAP or TANF are automatically eligible. For those who don’t qualify for SNAP, they may still be income eligible.
Making services more customer friendly and reducing the stigma through eWIC cards gives families the tools to maintain a healthy and balanced diet during a critical time of child development and growth. For more information about WIC and the new eWIC EBT card, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 and visit www.southern7.org.
You can read more about WIC here and en Español aqui.