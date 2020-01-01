PADUCAH — While the new year is about new resolutions for some, for others, it's about new faces! Several west Kentucky families are celebrating the start of 2020 with some adorable additions.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah said they delivered four babies on Wednesday, Jan. 1, with a fifth one possibly on the way before midnight.
One of those babies is little Levi, who was welcomed into the world at 7:42 a.m., making him the first baby born in Paducah in 2020. His mom, Kelsey Rundles, said her original due date was Jan. 16. But around 1 a.m. on New Year's Day, she felt her baby was coming.
"I didn't at all (know I was having a new year baby)," said Rundles. "No, surprised completely."
Levi's dad, Ethan Evans, jumped into action and brought Rundles to Lourdes Hospital.
"I was scrambling for anything I can get my hands on that I thought we needed — bags, everything. And I probably still forgot a lot of things," said Evans.
When little Levi was born Wednesday morning, he weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21 inches long.
"It's crazy. It's like, the whole time she was pregnant I was like, 'Well, it's just a boy, whatever.' Then he comes out and it's like (I) couldn't stop shaking. You know, my heart was beating really fast," said Evans of his excitement.
Rundles said when she see's her new son's face, she simply feels happiness.
"He likes to play possum...and he can be wide-eyed. And then you look at him, and he just closes his eyes like he wasn't even looking at you," said Rundles.
Rundles said Levi has an older sister, Scarlett, who will turn 2 in March.
Katelyn Dillon and Kristopher Rogers also welcomed a son on New Year's Day. At 10:19 a.m., Dillon gave birth to baby Jaxon at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Jaxon was 8 pounds, 7 ounces and 20.5 inches long.
"He's perfect. He's cute," said Dillon.
Dillon said her original due date was Jan. 10. But around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, her water broke. She was a bit scared at first, but that turned into excitement. Dillon believes having a son on New Year's Day brings good luck.
"It's a feeling that you can't really describe in words," said Dillon. "It's surreal, almost. I didn't think I'd have him yet."
Dillon said Jaxon has a 3-year-old sister and a 1-year-old sister.
As for new year's resolutions, Dillon said she wants "just to be the best mom I can be for (Jaxon). That's all you can hope for.
And as for plans for her new son, Dillon responded, "I'll support him in whatever he wants to do."
In addition, Baptist Health Paducah said its first baby delivered in 2020 is Athena Hill, daughter of Lacy and Joseph Hill, of Princeton. Athena was born at 8:43 a.m., was 20 inches long, and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.