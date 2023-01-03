MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Progress is the goal members of the Marshall County Fiscal Court have for 2023.
There's a new court seated with several familiar faces, some of them taking on new roles. Other court members experienced their first meeting Tuesday.
There was a lot of new business to get through in preparation for the year ahead.
There were 21 agenda items, including several readings of ordinances about tax laws and budgets.
With new leadership in the judge executive's office, new employees had to be approved.
After past years of conflict within the fiscal court, on Tuesday all the members were on the same page.
One after the other, items were approved with little disagreement.
Judge Executive Kevin Spraggs says it's a welcome change.
“We've got a new court seated, so it's kind of everybody getting their groove and start working together on some projects,” Spraggs says.
A big focus for 2023 is rebuilding the local economy.
“Economic development is huge. We're going to be working aggressively on that. We've got a big task just to get things back in order," Spraggs says.
The meeting did conclude with conflict, but not among fiscal court members.
In January 2020, Michael Conkright was banned from Marshall County parks for three years for unauthorized use of park facilities. Tuesday, a hearing was held to decide if he could regain access, pending his promise to follow park rules.
Conkright denied ever disobeying any rules.
“You we're convicted of a crime Mr. Conkright,” Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall said.
“No,” Conkright said.
“Yes you we're,” Darnall responded.
“You convicted me of being in the parks,” Conkright said.
“You we're convicted of a crime,” Darnall said.
The court voted unanimously to extend Conkright's park ban to January 2024.
Conkright responded to Darnall saying, “See you in the woods.”
“Is that a threat?” Darnall asked.
“Nope, we don't threat around here. See you in the woods,” Conkright replied.
“You better be really careful what you say, Mr. Conkright,” Darnall said.
“See you in the woods,” Conkright said before walking out.
Despite that conflict, Spraggs says the fiscal court is still off to a promising start for the year.
“Meetings can go fast and smooth. And today was probably the lengthiest meeting I've ever sat through. It was a good day,” Spraggs says.
County leaders want to present a united front with the new fiscal court.
If everyone works together, Spraggs says they can pull the county back together.
The fiscal court also went in executive session to discuss personnel and litigation.
Spraggs says they can't yet share any specifics, including why the executive session was held or who may have been discussed during it.