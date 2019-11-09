NEW YORK CITY, NY—You know the holidays are just around the corner when the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York.
Thousands of people turned out to greet the 14-ton Norway spruce that rolled into town Saturday morning on a flatbed truck.
The massive tree is 77 ft. tall and was cut down on Thursday at the home of Carol Schultz in Orange County, NY.
Schultz says it was just 4 ft. tall when she planted it back in 1959.
She initially kept it in her home on a coffee table because she feared it wasn't going to survive.
60 years later, she says she's happy to share it with the world.
A giant crane lifted the tree into place on Saturday.
Workers will cover it with 50,000 multi-colored lights and crown it with the iconic Swarovski star.
It will be lit for the first time on Dec. 4.