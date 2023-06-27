COLESVILLE, NY (WBGH) — A central New York man is charged with murder after investigators ay he killed his 3-week-old daughter.
Monday morning, Broome County sheriff’s deputies and EMS responded to a report that an adult female and infant had been shot with a crossbow.
Deputies say the investigation revealed that 26-year-old Patrick Proefriedt got into an argument with his wife and fired a crossbow while she was holding their 3-week-old daughter, Eleanor. The bolt hit Eleanor in the upper torso, exiting near the armpit before striking the mother in the chest.
Proefriedt allegedly removed the arrow and attempted to stop the woman from calling 911, then fled the scene. Deputies secured the area, found the weapon and attempted lifesaving measures on the infant. The mother was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries; Eleanor was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Having a newborn child should be the greatest thing in life. It should not push you to commit homicide, and that’s exactly what Mr. Proefriedt did. As far as I’m concerned, he’s a repugnant human being.” Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar.
Law enforcement eventually found Proefriedt in the woods less than a mile from the home after his vehicle became stuck in mud.
Proefriedt is being charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal contempt.