PADUCAH, KY — The newly built pickleball courts at Noble Park that were officially opened at the beginning of the month are being temporarily closed to install the final elements of the project.
Starting Monday, Sept. 11 through Wednesday, Sept. 13 the pickleball courts will be closed to the public.
During this closure, construction crews will be touching up the playing surfaces pouring concrete footers and installing the shade canopies.
Additionally, a crosswalk will be added on the roadway between the courts and the restroom facility adjacent to the tennis courts.
The park’s outer roadway will be closed for a few hours on Tuesday, Sept. 12 to paint the crosswalk.
The final round of construction is a part of the City approved contract to construct the courts with amenities including fencing, lighting, shade structures, benches, and sidewalks.