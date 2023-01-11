PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit System is trying to get passengers back on board by bringing back its popular next-day ride service.
That service was cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic because of a driver shortage. The move led to many complaints from PATS customers, with some missing crucial doctor’s visits.
PATS hasn't fixed the driver shortage, but they have made some headway. After a hiring campaign last year, the transit system was able to secure four new drivers. But with big changes on the way, PATS is looking to hire more.
Thirty-three drivers are hitting the road for the Paducah Area Transit System.
With the reintroduction of pre-COVID-19 services, PATS Executive Director Arthur Boykin says customer satisfaction has improved.
“Since they can get the trip by calling today and you provide the trip tomorrow, that's definitely going to decrease the concern that many of our patients had,” Boykin says.
The transit system is making a dent in its shortage of drivers, and it's happening at the perfect time. PATS is getting ready to expand.
“We have been grouped with Illinois, meaning we're going to be providing not only transportation for McCracken County, but very possibly for Massac County as well,” says Boykin.
With current staff, Boykin says they can handle the transition, but turnover because of retiring drivers may cause issues.
PATS is looking to hire eight more drivers.
“If you can have supplemental additional drivers, that would certainly put PATS in a better situation,” says Boykin.
It's been a slow return to normal after the pandemic.
But it taught them an important lesson: to adapt.
“Challenges come. All that we can do is adjust our attitude to that challenge. The rest of it, you do your job,” Boykin says.
PATS customers on Wednesday told me they've noticed an improvement in the quality of service.
Buses have been consistently on time with pickups and drop-offs.
Next day rides are available from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
You can find more information on scheduled rides and how to apply at paducahtransit.com.